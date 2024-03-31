Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,044. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

