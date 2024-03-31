Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $30 Million Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of ImmunoGen worth $30,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN remained flat at $31.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778,325. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMGN

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.