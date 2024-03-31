Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $16.27 Million Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Robert Half worth $16,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,969,000 after buying an additional 1,529,845 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,739,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,785,000 after buying an additional 1,172,351 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.28. 1,246,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,172. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.56.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

