Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,784,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,665. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

