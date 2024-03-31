Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 687,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 845,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MacroGenics

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $199,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,756 shares of company stock valued at $637,187. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of MGNX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 809,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. The business had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

