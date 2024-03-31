Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 6,304 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.61. 6,587,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,166,076. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $89.71 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

