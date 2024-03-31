Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 5,906 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 984,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. 42,262,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

