Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,526 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $700,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $525.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $400.45 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

