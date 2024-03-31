Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,023 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,441. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.68 and a 200-day moving average of $244.94.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 90.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.