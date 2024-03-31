PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Plans $0.43 Dividend

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.434 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.15. 182,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,183. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.77.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.91% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.