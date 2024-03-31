PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LONZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on April 4th

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LONZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,435. PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LONZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.36% of PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Senior Loan Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LONZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks current income through the active management of US dollar-denominated senior floating rate bank loans that are rated below investment grade. LONZ was launched on Jun 8, 2022 and is managed by PIMCO.

