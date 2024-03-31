PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Plans $0.16 Dividend

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 4,589.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the period.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

