PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Declares $0.13 Dividend

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MFDX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,382. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $159.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $343,000.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

