PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Declares $0.12 Dividend

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 653,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,833. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,374,000.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

