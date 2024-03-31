PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Plans Dividend of $0.37

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous dividend of $0.35.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.05. 45,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,217. PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52-week low of $88.56 and a 52-week high of $97.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,572.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 61,560 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

