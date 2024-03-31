PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.41.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $97.33 and a 52-week high of $98.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average is $98.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (EMNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks greater income and total return potential than money market funds by investing in short-term debt securities with an ESG screen.

