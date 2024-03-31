PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) to Issue $0.77 Dividend

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

ZROZ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 109,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,677. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $98.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 360.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,426,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

