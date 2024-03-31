PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Declares $0.10 Dividend

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA STPZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,347. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 748,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 93,561 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 380.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 52,632 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

