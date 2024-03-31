Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of PIRS stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 378,339 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.