Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 19.8 %

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.