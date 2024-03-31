Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,586,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.85. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.