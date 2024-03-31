Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) Short Interest Update

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,941,000 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 29th total of 3,000,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,294.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PGEJF remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. Pgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.

