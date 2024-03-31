Pgim Aaa Clo Etf to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2986 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA PAAA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.97. 25,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,881. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,000.

