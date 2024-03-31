Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 81,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 282,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,758 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 83,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,466,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,954,156. The stock has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

