PFG Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of EPR Properties worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 542,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,818. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 173.60%.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.