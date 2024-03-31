PFG Advisors Sells 7,837 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after buying an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,336,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,135,784. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

