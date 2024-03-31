PFG Advisors Sells 777 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 652,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VHT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $270.52. 125,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,086. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.89. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

