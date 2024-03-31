PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VDC stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $204.14. 91,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,131. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $204.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.72 and a 200-day moving average of $189.79.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.