PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,538,000 after buying an additional 2,660,095 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,634 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,877,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,671,000 after purchasing an additional 832,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $54,389,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DUHP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.61. 660,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.