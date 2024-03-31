PFG Advisors Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.10% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,915,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,057 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,420,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,176,000 after acquiring an additional 101,583 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 130,073 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,808,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,994,000 after acquiring an additional 181,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,566,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 218,443 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.95. 1,071,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,779. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

