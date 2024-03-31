PFG Advisors Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.69. 1,343,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,242. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average is $164.86. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $127.47 and a 52 week high of $184.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

