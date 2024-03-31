PFG Advisors Has $1.97 Million Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,881. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.