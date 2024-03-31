PFG Advisors Has $1.69 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.43% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BBHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. 156,285 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.