PFG Advisors Has $1.69 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.43% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of BBHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.19. 156,285 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2571 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

