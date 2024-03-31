PFG Advisors Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

