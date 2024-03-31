PFG Advisors Acquires 10,909 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.17% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTNQ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,805. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

