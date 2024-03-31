PFG Advisors Acquires 1,051 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.05. 1,392,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.87 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

