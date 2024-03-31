Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for 2.0% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 351.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 78,934 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Xylem by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.24. The stock had a trading volume of 953,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

