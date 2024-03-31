Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Buys 1,172 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 3.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

