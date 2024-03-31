Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stake Reduced by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $90,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,063,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1,749.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,897,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares in the company, valued at $291,572,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,947 shares of company stock valued at $9,585,217 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PCTY traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.86. 239,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,701. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.