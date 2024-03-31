Payfare (PAY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect Payfare to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Payfare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE PAY opened at C$6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$332.69 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payfare has a 52-week low of C$4.09 and a 52-week high of C$7.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.96.

Get Payfare alerts:

Payfare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.