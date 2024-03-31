Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 38,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

