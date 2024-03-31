Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Short Interest Update

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the February 29th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CASH traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.28%.

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

