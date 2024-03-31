Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 2.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.4 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $555.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $308.26 and a 1 year high of $561.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.56.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

