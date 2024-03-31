Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Paragon 28 stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Equities analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 203.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

