Panbela Therapeutics’ (PBLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

PBLA stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $477.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

