Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $49.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ovintiv by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,143,000 after buying an additional 2,724,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

