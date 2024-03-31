Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $134.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $124.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of SPXC opened at $123.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. SPX Technologies has a one year low of $61.09 and a one year high of $123.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.54 and its 200-day moving average is $95.97.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX Technologies news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at $76,936,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,036,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,936,970.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,962,146. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after buying an additional 250,494 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,583,000 after acquiring an additional 165,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

