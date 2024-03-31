OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.70 on Friday. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at $49,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

