Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,466,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,547,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 838,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 129,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after acquiring an additional 129,104 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:ITM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 235,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

