Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,132. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.48.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

